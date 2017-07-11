PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The lawmaker-lobbyist revolving door doesn’t turn often in Pierre.

An Argus Leader Media review identified 14 former legislators who made the jump to lobbyist since 2012 after serving in office between 2006 and 2017, the Argus Leader reported .

Only four registered less than two years after vacating their legislative seats.

Under state law that took effect this month the required cooling off period was extended from one year to two.

Supporters said the added buffer time was needed to prevent undue influence of lawmakers returning to lobby their peers. Meanwhile lawmakers who transitioned to lobbyists more quickly said 12 months is enough of a time cushion.

Doug Kronaizl, spokesman for a group that brought the ethics and campaign finance proposal Initiated Measure 22, said it is important to expand the cooling off time to insure former lawmakers don’t have undue influence.

“While the numbers are small, the numbers are still there,” Kronaizl said. “It’s a lot better to put the provisions in place before there is widespread scandal.”

Represent South Dakota campaigned to pass ethics and campaign finance reform proposal Initiated Measure 22 on the 2016 ballot. Voters narrowly approved the measure, which included the two-year lobbying ban.

Lawmakers repealed the law in Pierre but approved the provision in a separate bill.

Sen. Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls, brought the bill replacing the two-year policy. He said it was important to replace pieces of Initiated Measure 22 and worried that under the previous one-year lobbying ban lawmakers could serve in Pierre, leave office and return to lobby with their peers in the Legislature.

Those who’d served in leadership roles could also see an unfair advantage in lobbying lawmakers they’d previously worked with, he said.

“I’m not aware that anyone has abused this system,” Curd said, “but I think it’s important to increase that gap. A year is pretty short.”

Former state Sens. Tom Nelson and Bob Gray and Reps. Kim Vanneman and H. Paul Dennert left the Legislature in 2013 and registered as lobbyists in 2014.

Nelson, Vanneman and Dennert said they thought the 12-month cooling off period was appropriate, and that the expanded window seemed unneeded as few people make the jump so quickly.

“I know they needed to get some things out of Initiated Measure 22, but the two year gap, I don’t think that was necessary,” Nelson said. “I don’t know that it’s a great fit for South Dakota.”

The Republican from Lead lobbied on behalf of Foggy Notion Properties LLC, a non-residential building operator based in Lead.

Vanneman, a Republican from Ideal, said she felt the one-year gap between her departure from the Legislature and part-time return to Pierre as a lobbyist for Farm Credit Services of America constituted a substantial enough buffer period.

Extending that revolving door period likely wouldn’t have much impact, she said, as former legislators could continue to advocate for causes without formal lobbying designation.

“I just don’t know that it’s solving anything,” Vanneman said. “I don’t know what kind of a fix they were thinking that was going to make.”

Gray didn’t immediately respond to phone calls Monday morning.

