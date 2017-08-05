JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Ethics Commission data shows that Missouri’s lieutenant governor is the only statewide elected official who has accepted gifts so far this year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the commission’s records show that Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson has received meals and gifts worth $2,752 in the six months since he took office in January.

That includes $1,350 worth of commemorative coins from Jorgen Schlemeier. He’s a lobbyist who represents trade groups and organizations ranging from the state’s auto dealers to the St. Louis Zoo.

Parson earns a taxpayer-paid salary of $86,400. His predecessor, Republican Peter Kinder, also accepted lobbyist gifts.

A message seeking comment left by The Associated Press with a Parson spokesman was not returned.

