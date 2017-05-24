PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) - A visit to a specialist has Buffalo Bills starting left tackle Cordy Glenn feeling reassured regarding a sore left foot that’s bothered him for much of the offseason.

“I just wanted to know what was going on,” Glenn said Sunday, three days after being examined by Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina. “I feel good about the plan we’ve got in place right now, and I’m just going to stick with that.”

Glenn declined to reveal what has been causing the soreness or disclose what plan the team and Anderson have put in place. He returned to practice after missing the previous two sessions, and after Glenn worked on a limited basis during the first six days of training camp. The sore foot also prevented Glenn from taking part in the Bills’ entire series of spring minicamps.

Glenn expects to be ready for the start of the regular season and answered, “No, not right now,” when asked if he feels there is any risk of further damaging the foot.

Coach Sean McDermott continued expressing concern over how long the soreness has lingered and said the team is taking a day-at-a-time approach with Glenn’s practice schedule. On Friday, McDermott said it “was too early at this point” to determine whether the player would require surgery.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds, Glenn has been a starter since his rookie season in 2012. Last year, the former second-round draft pick became one of the league’s top-paid tackles after signing a five-year, $65 million contract extension.

The Bills avoided a scare after receiver Sammy Watkins rolled his left ankle while making a one-handed catch. Watkins pulled up short and appeared to be limping while being escorted off the field to the trainer’s tent before returning to practice about 10 minutes later.

“I’m fine,” Watkins said. “Poor footing. I over-extended on my route and usually I don’t do that. But that play I did.”

A cause for initial concern was Watkins re-injured the same foot he’s had surgically repaired twice over the past year and forced the team’s 2014 first-round draft pick to miss eight games last season.

Watkins smiled in describing how he convinced the coaching staff to allow him to resume practicing after having his ankle taped.

“At first, he wouldn’t let me go. But I was like ‘Please, let me go test it out so I can steal a couple of plays,’” Watkins said. “Once I caught the ball and ran another route, I was like, ‘I’m fine. It’s no problem.’”

