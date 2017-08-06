ECRU, Miss. (AP) - Hundreds of people turned out to mourn a Mississippi high school football player who died after his team’s first preseason practice.

WTVA-TV reports that a funeral for Ty Rayford was held at noon Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church in Ecru. His friends and family, including members of the football team, filled the church.

The 17-year-old, who was about to start his senior year at North Pontotoc High School, was found unresponsive at his home Monday night after the practice.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says Rayford had a history of elevated blood pressure. After being found at home, he was pronounced dead at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

