President Trump faces nonstop criticism and a hostile news media which advances one narrative after another, building their case against him with mostly anonymous sources, suggestive headlines and clever speculation. But he carries on. The result? Among other things, the economy has improved, there’s a glow on Main Street and the stock market continues to soar to record highs despite rumor mongering and unproven innuendo from the “resistance.”

Numbers, however, tend to speak louder to Americans than innuendo. The U.S. Department of Labor’s July 2017 report, for example, found that 209,000 new jobs were created during the month, besting expectations by a robust 26,000 jobs.

“More people are getting back to work and finding jobs, and more people are employed now than at any time over the past six years,” says Jesse Hathaway, a research fellow for budget and tax policy at the Heartland Institute, a Chicago-based nonprofit and free-market think tank.

“If the economic recovery from years of malaise is to continue, Congress needs to buckle down and work with President Trump to enact the bold tax reforms Washington, D.C. promised the American people in 2016. Lawmakers need to put aside the day-to-day distractions and bickering, and work together for the common good,” says Mr. Hathaway.

“These new employment numbers show that Trump’s economic program is already working for all Americans, and especially his blue-collar base. Too bad that is not understood by The Washington Post, The New York Times, CNN, and the Democrats — who the voters can get out of the way next year, turning Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer into the Senate’s Very Minority Leader,” quips Peter Ferrara, a senior research fellow at the organization.

“The American people are working hard, and it’s time for our elected officials in Washington, D.C. to do the same,” advises Russ McCullough, an associated professor of economics at Ottawa University. “The new jobs report and bullish stock market are clear signs that both big and small business have been over regulated and overtaxed for too long. Regardless of negative perceptions of President Trump’s tweets, positive profit expectations trump all other concerns.”

PROMISING HEADLINES

A new Media Research Center analysis already reveals that major broadcasters have literally censored the good news about the stock market, dwelling instead on the Russia collusion matter and rumors of discord at the White House. But not every news organization is stuck in Trump-bashing mode.

Economic developments can’t be ignored forever, and they are beginning to emerge. A small sampling of headlines from the past week reveal much:

“U.S. companies post profit growth not seen in six years,” The Wall Street Journal, July 30.

“Consumer confidence strengthens in July, beating expectations for a drop,” CNBC, July 25.

“Milestone For Trump: 1 million new jobs in six months,” CNN, Aug. 4.

JOB OPTIMISM PEAKS

Wait, there’s more. A new Rasmussen Reports survey reveals that 63 percent of Americans believe it’s possible for anyone who really wants to work to find a job in this country.

That’s up from the previous high of 61 percent in October 2014 and is the highest level of optimism in more than eight years. Only a quarter disagreed with the idea that jobs could be had for those who want them, the poll found.

A FINE WHINE

Cranky, critical, tiresome, snippy? No, try whiny. That is Howard Dean’s preferred adjective for a certain segment of the Democratic Party.

“There has always been a section of the left, which I call the whiny party, the party that doesn’t really want to win. They just want to be pure — and if they go down swinging purely, then that’s fine,” the former Democratic National Committee chairman told MSNBC on Sunday.

“The problem with that is it leaves behind the people who really need their help,” Mr. Dean continued, with some critical appraisal of those who exhibit the whiny factor.

“We all have to pull together. And people who sit out — or crank on some candidate because they did this or that, or weren’t up to the purity test — are basically turning their backs on the very people they pretend to represent. So I don’t have a lot of patience with this wing of the progressive party.”

SCREEN TEST: CLEAN IT UP

A lot of Americans are tired of hearing the f-bomb and other oaths uttered in feature films. The producers of such fare, in fact, risk losing audiences over it. So says a new Harris Poll, which has caught the attention of the industry itself.

“Using ‘Jesus Christ‘ to swear is the biggest offense, with 33 percent of the general public saying they’d be less likely to see a movie if they knew beforehand of that particular piece of dialogue. ‘Goddam’ was second at 32 percent and ‘f–’ was third with 31 percent,” writes Hollywood Reporter correspondent Paul Bond.

“Republicans are turned off by swearing more so than are Democrats, and it’s not even close. ‘F–,’ for example, will repel 45 percent of Republican moviegoers and only 25 percent of Democrats,” he notes. “The survey found that evangelical Christians have the biggest problem with swearing, with 90 percent saying they might avoid a film using ‘Jesus Christ’ to swear.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 42 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican; 36 percent of Republicans, 37 percent of independents and 55 percent of Democrats agree.

• 28 percent overall have a favorable impression of Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican; 15 percent of Republicans, 24 percent of independents and 47 percent of Democrats agree.

• 26 percent overall have a favorable opinion of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Republican; 13 percent of Republicans, 23 percent of independents and 41 percent of Democrats agree.

• 24 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican; 26 percent of Republicans, 19 percent of independents and 20 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted July 31-Aug. 1

