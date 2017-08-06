KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City’s mayor has threatened to file ethics complaints against his city council colleagues if he learns they have revealed information from closed council meetings.

The Kansas City Star reports that Mayor Sly James made the threat during a closed session.

Council members say the threat is part of a culture of secrecy among city officials, particularly as it relates to the effort to build a new $1 billion terminal at the Kansas City International Airport.

Some council members say some of their closed-session discussions about the project don’t qualify as exceptions to Missouri’s public meetings law and should be discussed openly.

James says he warned the council that divulging confidential information would result in an ethics complaint, but says he hasn’t initiated an investigation into the leaks.

