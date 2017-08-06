NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have added running back Brandon Radcliff and have waived injured linebacker Victor Ochi.

Radcliff, an undrafted free agent from Louisville, had been waived by the Indianapolis Colts in June.

Radcliff, who is 5-foot-9 and 206 pounds, rushed for 2,365 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per carry during his Louisville career. He had nine 100-yard performances, including a 118-yard game in a victory over Florida State last season.

Ochi played two games with the New York Jets last season. He also was part of the Jets’ and Baltimore Ravens’ practice squads last year. He was added to the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster in the postseason, but didn’t appear in any playoff games.

