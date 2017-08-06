WASHINGTON (AP) - Republicans have been unable to advance a health care bill in Congress, so what’s next?

President Donald Trump’s administration now may find itself in an awkward role as caretaker of the Affordable Care Act - a law that he’s still promising to repeal and replace.

The Constitution says presidents “shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” So as long as former President Barack Obama’s law is on the books, that doesn’t seem to leave much choice for Trump, even if he considers the law to be - in his words - “a disaster.”

The Trump administration’s first sign-up season, for 2018 coverage, starts in about three months, on Nov. 1.