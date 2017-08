RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says 72 people from 26 countries are going to become American citizens during a ceremony this week in the Vermont city of Rutland.

Among the people expected at the Paramount Theater on Tuesday are a couple from Bhutan, aged 87 and 90.

During the last fiscal year, more than 750,000 people became naturalized U.S. citizens, including 650 people who were processed through the field office in St. Albans, Vermont.