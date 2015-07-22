Former President Barack Obama on Monday called for the people of Kenya to resist violence and embrace a peaceful democratic process, as the African country braces for a presidential election expected to spark violent protests regardless of the outcome.

Mr. Obama, whose father was Kenyan, called on the country’s political leaders “to reject violence and incitement; respect the will of the people; urge security forces to act professionally and neutrally; and work together no matter the outcome.”

“I urge all Kenyans to work for an election — and aftermath — that is peaceful and credible, reinforcing confidence in your new Constitution and the future of your country. Any disputes around the election should be resolved peacefully, through Kenya’s institutions and the rule of law,” Mr. Obama said in a statement.

Kenyan police are preparing for rioting and bloodshed after the vote Tuesday decides a fiercely fought campaign between the incumbent, Uhuru Kenyatta, and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The race was marred by hundreds of violent incidents, including the killing of an election official. Mr. Odinga warned supporters Monday that the election likely would be rigged by the ruling party.

Fearing a repeat of bloody clashes after Kenya’s contested 2007 presidential election, which left more than 1,000 dead, Mr. Obama told the Kenyan people that they had the power to resist violence.

“The ultimate responsibility is in the hands of the people of Kenya, who know more than any the needless pain and agony thousands suffered as a result of the crisis in 2007,” he said. “Kenya has come a long way in the last two decades — undertaking a peaceful transition of power in 2002; and, following the horrific violence around the 2007 election, working hard to recover from crisis and embracing a new Constitution.”

He added, “I hope you will choose to build on this inclusive spirit to further advance the gains that have been made, rather than putting them at risk.”

Mr. Obama has strong ties to Kenya. He first visited his father’s country in 1987, when he was in his 20s.

He visited the country as U.S. president in 2015.

Mr. Obama’s Kenyan lineage also was at the center of the “birther” theory that he was not born in Hawaii as he claimed.

President Trump was at the forefront of those demanding Mr. Obama produce a long-form birth certificate to prove that he was a natural-born U.S. citizen and eligible to be president.

Mr. Obama eventually complied, although the document did not satisfy all of his critics.

As recently as last year, polls showed that as many as a third of Americans continue to doubt Mr. Obama was born in the U.S.

In the statement, Mr. Obama said the people of Kenya must “reject a politics of tribe and ethnicity” to move their country forward.

“Over the last three decades, since my first visit to Kenya in 1987, I have witnessed your remarkable progress and I’d like to return to see you fulfill your even more remarkable potential,” said Mr. Obama.

He said the election Tuesday would be a new milestone for the country.

“I urge President Kenyatta, Mr. Odinga, and all Kenyans to act with respect for the proverb: ‘We have not inherited this land from our forebears, we have borrowed it from our children,’ ” he said. “The choices you make in the coming days can either set Kenya back or bring it together. As a friend of the Kenyan people, I urge you to work for a future defined not by fear and division, but by unity and hope.”