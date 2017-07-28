RICHMOND — The Redskins had a relatively short practice Monday, heading out to the training camp field in shells. Coach Jay Gruden said that the team would practice in shorts Tuesday as they prepare for the first preseason game Thursday, against the Ravens, in Baltimore.

For the players, the chance to go against a different team can’t come soon enough. The last two practices have been chippy and, on Monday, several offensive and defensive linemen got scuffles and had to be separated. Offensive linemen Shawn Lauvao and Kyle Kalis lost helmets during a dustup, but it ultimately ended quickly. Everyone will be happy to tackle some Ravens in a couple days.

Gruden hasn’t finalized his exact plan for his starters on Thursday night but said Monday afternoon that he has a “general idea.”

Until then, here’s what we learned on Day 10 of Redskins training camp.

Breeland ends on a high note

Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland started his day by getting kicked out of the morning walkthrough after becoming overly physical with receiver Terrelle Pryor.

There’s no real contact during a walkthrough, but Breeland jammed Pryor hard. Pryor took exception, the two were separated, and coach Jay Gruden was not pleased.

“Get another corner in here!” Gruden shouted, and Tevin Homer came in to replace Breeland, who tried to plead his case to no avail.

Breeland wasn’t made to leave the field, but he stayed on the sideline for the rest of the walkthrough. Breeland wasn’t interested in speaking with reporters coming off the field once the walkthrough was finished.

Breeland rebounded later in the day, though. He was the first player out on the field for practice in the afternoon, arriving a half-hour early, then finished practice with an interception. Breeland picked off a Kirk Cousins pass intended for Ryan Grant during 11-on-11 drills, then took it to the house.

Breeland chest-bumped several teammates, safety D.J. Swearinger swore and cackled with delight, and Gruden smiled. A big play is the best medicine. Breeland still wasn’t interested in talking after practice, but he walked off smiling.

“I’ve got a good sense of who he is. I really do. I think he’s a very competitive individual and he wants to be great,” Gruden had said before practice. “I have no problem with that. Sometimes he does get a little heated from time to time, as do a lot of other guys, as do I. So we just have got to channel our emotions and take it out on the other team, not on our own players.”

Doctson day-to-day

Anyone who feared the worst after Josh Doctson spent most of Sunday’s practice in the Redskins medical tent, then walked off slowly, can exhale a bit.

Doctson had an MRI which revealed a slight hamstring pull in his right leg, coach Jay Gruden said Monday afternoon. Doctson is day-to-day.

While the injury makes it highly unlikely that Doctson plays Thursday in the preseason opener against the Ravens, the news could have been much worse for the Redskins. The first preseason game doesn’t matter and Doctson probably wouldn’t have played much in it anyway. The second-year wide receiver has been having an excellent training camp, and Washington just wants him healthy for Week 1.

“It’s just a matter of him getting in the training room and rehabbing it and taking the time and making sure he gets back 100 percent before he gets back out there,” Gruden said. “That’s the big thing is we don’t want this to be a reoccurring thing so we have got to make sure we get it right.”

Doctson missed nearly all of his rookie season because of persistent problems with both his Achilles’ tendons that wouldn’t go away but were never officially diagnosed. Gruden said there was no concern that a new injury could make those problems return.

“I think this is a different injury, a difference set of circumstances, so we will treat it accordingly,” Gruden said.

Injuries: Joining Doctson (hamstring), who watched practice in street clothes, were wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and cornerback Josh Norman who were all given a rest day. Wide receiver Levern Jacobs (lower leg) and T Trent Williams (abdominal bruise) both returned to practice.

Extra point: OK, maybe the Junior Galette-Trent Williams notes are getting a bit old, but watching those two go at it during practice is a thrill. One battle during one-on-one drills captured what happens when they go head-to-head. First, Gallette went outside on Williams, then changed direction and tried to go past Williams’ other shoulder with a swim move. For a split second, his speed surprised Williams, but the Redskins left tackle’s base is too solid. Williams recovered before Galette could beat him and Galette finished the play on the ground. Galette has been impressive, but no one is beating Trent Williams on a regular basis.