President Trump tweeted about the strength of his base on Monday saying that even negative stories, like the Russia investigation, have driven them closer together.

“The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling). Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio…….,” Mr. Trump tweeted, adding “…and West Virginia. The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs…..” continuing, “… Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change!”

The president also pushed back against the idea that his 17-day stay at his Bedminster, New Jersey, home is a vacation. He said he plans to work out of his property due to construction at the White House.

“Working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation. Going to New York next week for more meetings,” he tweeted.

