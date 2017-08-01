President Trump kicked off Monday with a tweet slamming The New York Times after the paper ran a report over the weekend that Mr. Trump may be challenged for a second term.

“The failing @nytimes, which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept!” he tweeted.

The newspaper ran a story over the weekend that Vice President Mike Pence and other Republicans were starting to build up their 2020 campaigns over doubts that Mr. Trump could win again.

Mr. Pence denied the rumors saying that he is doing everything he can to advance the Trump administration’s agenda and work hard to have Mr. Trump re-elected in 2020.