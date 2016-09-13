Former Democratic National Committee Chair Howard Dean said Monday that his party needs to get behind whoever the nominee is in 2020 and stop tearing down potential candidates.

“We don’t have a perfect candidate. No matter who we have left, right or center in the Democratic Party, people are going to complain about them. Stop it,” Mr. Dean said on MSNBC.

Mr. Dean made headlines over the weekend when he accused some in his party of being “whiny” in criticizing Sens. Kamala Harris, California Democrat, and Corey Booker, New Jersey Democrat, as 2020 presidential hopefuls. Some progressives feel Ms. Harris and Mr. Booker aren’t progressive enough candidates.



But Mr. Dean reiterated this on Monday saying that those progressives need to realize no candidate is perfect, and unity is necessary to win.

“We can’t beat the Republicans, who are incredibly well organized, unless we all hang together,” he said.

“Whoever we nominate, we have to get behind. We have to stop complaining that they took a contribution from Wall Street, or they want something that’s too far left. That is too impractical. Stop it. There’s a nomination process. Stop complaining and get ready to pull for whoever the nominee is.”