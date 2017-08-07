HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says a Guatemalan native and Connecticut resident living in the U.S. illegally will remain held pending removal proceedings.

Mynor Espinoza’s lawyer recently told The Hartford Courant that Espinoza was arrested in June after he went to an ICE office in Hartford to sign documents for his 9-year-old son, who was picked up about a year ago and turned over to Espinoza. Advocates for Espinoza claim the agency used the man’s son as “bait” to take him into custody.

ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer said Monday the agency routinely runs the names of individuals at its offices to check for outstanding warrants or other criminal activity.

The Courant reported that Espinoza has a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

ICE says Espinoza was previously deported in 2009.