The news media’s latest narrative against President Trump now suggests Mr. Trump’s biggest fans are weary, peeved or unsure about the man they elected. These stories cite select polls which indicate that support for Mr. Trump has dropped by such-and-such percentage points and that fervor has faded — or words to that effect.

This week in particular, news organizations are pushing the idea that the locals in New Jersey are in turmoil over the president’s extended stay in scenic Bedminster while the White House undergoes some renovation.

Increased security and traffic is a given when a president takes up temporary residence in, say, Martha’s Vineyard, summer home for former President Barack Obama, or Crawford, Texas — the warm-weather favorite of former President George W. Bush.

Indeed, Reuters reports that military helicopters recently have hovered over verdant Bedminster, to the alarm of grazing sheep below. A resident artist was disturbed by a “super creepy” tethered drone overhead, equipped with infrared cameras to monitor the comings and goings in the vicinity.

News from out in Trump country isn’t always negative, however.

“Not everyone in this town about 40 miles west of New York City agrees Trump’s visit will be a nuisance. Steve Desiderio, who owns a restaurant and catering business in Bedminster’s modest downtown, said the influx of federal agents and journalists would be a welcome boost to his business,” Reuters noted.

“Desiderio, a 48-year-old Trump supporter, added that complaints about the disruption were overblown and media-driven,” the report said.

“It’s just fake news,” Mr. Desiderio told Reuters. “They try to spin it like it’s gridlock. So there are five more cars at the stoplight?”

‘FEEL THE BERN’ IS STILL SMOLDERING

“Do you still feel the Bern?” asks Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution, a nonprofit born out of Sen. Bernard Sanders‘ presidential campaign, which was flourishing less than a year ago.

In a fierce new outreach released Monday, the organization announced its intention to “reclaim democracy for the working people.” It already has delivered a “People’s Platform” petition to Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in the nation’s capital, demanding the party adopt a “bold progressive agenda” and support free public college tuition for one and all, Medicare for everybody, worker and voters rights, environmental justice and other issues.

Ms. Turner said the organization was barred from the DNC building.

In the aftermath, step two was in place. The group announced its next goal as persuading the majority of the U.S. House Democratic Caucus to publicly uphold their “People’s Platform” by the time September rolls around.

“We made the Democratic National Committee ‘feel the Bern’ last summer with sustained grass-roots pressure, and we adopted the most progressive platform in the Democratic Party’s modern history. But since then, they have pushed back at every turn,” says Ms. Turner.

“We need to show House Democrats that our grass-roots movement is more powerful than the party establishment,” she notes. “The DNC may think they can continue working behind closed doors, but they will know different when millions of us come knocking.”

THE MARXISTS HAVE A SAY

There’s some revolution elsewhere, meanwhile. The Party for Socialism and Liberation — which describes itself as a “revolutionary Marxist party in the United States” — will release Tuesday its “Society for the Many Manifesto of the People’s Congress of Resistance.”

The San Francisco-based group plans to offer a “bold and clear program for people’s power, emancipation, equality and a society to meet human needs” — to be capped off by a grass-roots “People’s Congress” event at Howard University in Washington in mid-September.

They too are ready to rumble. Organizers say they reject President Trump’s “reactionary agenda,” “Democratic Party elites” and “15,000 lobbyists who constitute a shadow government in Washington,” the organizers say.

“Without a revolutionary vision, change will not take a revolutionary direction. Resistance will remain rudderless, an exercise in activism for its own sake, or it will be co-opted into a vessel for the political elites,” the party reasons.

CHUCK TODD, THE MOVIE

It’s a media hybrid of sorts. There is a new identity on the way for NBC’s “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.” The Sunday talk staple has joined forces with the American Film Institute to produce a “Meet the Press Film Festival” in the nation’s capital later this fall.

“This festival will feature seven contemporary documentaries — 40 minutes in length or less — about policy and people with an emphasis on untold American stories found far from Washington and New York,” organizers advise.

They are also looking for films and videos. The event offers some serious benefits to the creative crowd: Participating filmmakers will make appearances on NBC News to explain their work and will be eligible for up to $5,000 in “finishing support” from NBC News for such post-production costs as licensing of thirdparty material, music or archival footage.

The clock is ticking, though. The deadline for entering the festival is Sept. 1, and the details are found at AFI.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 48 percent of Americans say life will be worse for the next generation; 46 percent of Republicans and 50 percent of Democrats agree.

• 28 percent overall say life will be better for the next generation; 30 percent of Republicans and 27 percent of Democrats agree.

• 41 percent overall say life in America today is worse “for people like them” than it was 50 years ago; 40 percent of Republicans and 41 percent of Democrats agree.

• 37 percent overall say life is better for them now than 50 years ago; 44 percent of Republicans and 35 percent of Democrats agree.

• 28 percent are satisfied with the way life is going in America now; 49 percent of Republicans and 11 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 2,500 U.S. adults conducted June 8-18 and released Friday.

