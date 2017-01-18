FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has a bulging disc in his neck that will likely require surgery and sideline him for the entire season.

Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Enunwa will seek a second opinion, but the receiver is facing a recovery time of 6 to 9 months. The injury is not considered career-threatening, but he will be placed on injured reserve.

Enunwa, projected as the Jets’ No. 1 receiver, was hurt Saturday night during practice at MetLife Stadium. Bowles said the injury initially appeared similar to the one that held Enunwa out during spring workouts.

With Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker cut during the offseason, it appeared Enunwa would be given the opportunity to lead an inexperienced receiving corps. He has 80 career catches for 1,172 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons.

