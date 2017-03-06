Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s work alias — “Elizabeth Carlisle” — was confirmed Monday as a result of multiple Freedom of Information Act requests and persistent citizens.

The infamous election-season tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and Ms. Lynch on June 27, 2016, sparked a wave of FOIA requests by Judicial Watch, the American Center for Law, and others.

Although the Justice Department confirmed in February 2016 that she sometimes used a pseudonym, the exact name was not verified until the release of a report by The Daily Caller on Monday.

“The Carlisle emails were discovered over the weekend by followers of Reddit accounts that support President Trump,” the website reported.

Critics of the practice allege that officials use pseudonyms as a means of camouflaging correspondence from citizens and skirting FOIA requests.

“That address was and is known to the individuals who process [Freedom of Information Act] requests; the practice, similar to using initials or numbers in an email, helps guard against security risks and prevent inundation of mailboxes,” Ms. Lynch’s attorney, Robert Raben, told the Daily Caller.

Other well-known Obama administration officials to use aliases include:

Former Attorney General Eric Holder: “Lew Alcindor.”

Former IRS official Lois Lerner: “Toby Miles.”

Environmental Protection Agency official Lisa Jackson: “Richard Windsor.”

The 30-minute meeting in Phoenix between Ms. Lynch and Mr. Clinton came as the FBI was investigating Democrat presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton’s decision to use a secret email server while secretary of state.

“She, as a matter of fact, landed on time,” KNXV-TV anchor Christopher Sign, who broke the story, said June 30, 2016, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The O’Reilly Factor.

“[Mr. Clinton] and his entourage were running late according to my sources. They then make the decision — ‘they’ meaning the former president’s team — they wait for her to land. She arrives. Some people step off of her plane. The former president steps into her plane. They then speak for 30 minutes — privately,” Mr. Sign reported.

“The FBI there, on the tarmac, instructed everybody around, ‘No photos. No pictures. No cellphones,’” Mr. Sign added. “He then gets off the plane, gets on his own plane, he departs, she continues on with her planned visit.”

The Clintons maintained that the meeting was coincidental and that the two simply exchanged family small talk.