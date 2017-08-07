STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi city clerk faces a $100 fine recommended by the state’s Ethics Commission for failing to meet a deadline for responding to an open records request.

The Dispatch reports that the Mississippi Ethics Commission found that Starkville City Clerk Lesa Hardin didn’t respond to an open records request within the 14 working days required by state law.

According to records cited by the paper, a contractor who is fighting with the city over unpaid aviation fuel filed the request and filed a complaint with the state when the city didn’t respond within 15 days.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill says the city now has procedures in place to prevent a similar delay in the future. Spruill says she has “utmost faith” in the city clerk.