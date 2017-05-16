Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Monday that the Department of Justice’s crackdown on leaks could turn into “weaponizing laws” to protect President Trump personally.

“Government officials who break the law by disclosing classified information, endangering national security and violating criminal oath certainly should be pursued and prosecuted. But I’m concerned the Department of Justice is weaponizing laws for political and personal ends, and specifically for White House’s purposes,” Mr. Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a crackdown on leaks last week after mounting pressure to try and stop the continuing drip of information from the various government agencies and the White House.

“Politicizing the Department of Justice for personal ends I think is a disservice … to the law. And it’s also potentially a violation of the spirit of the First Amendment,” Mr. Blumenthal said on CNN.

Mr. Trump was apparently watching the interview because he tweeted his displeasure at the comments and accused Mr. Blumenthal of lying about his service in the Vietnam War.

“Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist!” Mr. Trump tweeted.



The president elaborated further in a pair of follow up tweets.

“Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and….” he added, continuing, “…conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion?”

