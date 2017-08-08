PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union says it’s suing the Pawtucket Police Department for failing to release reports of alleged police officer misconduct.

The Rhode Island chapter said Tuesday it filed the suit in Superior Court on behalf of a member of the Rhode Island Accountability Project, an organization that promotes transparency in local government and law enforcement.

The ACLU says the Pawtucket Police Department denied the organization’s open records request for two years of reports that were investigated internally and didn’t stem from citizen complaints.

The ACLU says the denial violates state law.

A police department spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The mayor’s office told WPRI-TV that the city seeks to provide as much information as possible, while balancing the rights of victims, families and personnel.