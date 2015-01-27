Actor and famed martial artist Chuck Norris has endorsed former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in his run for U.S. Senate in Alabama to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old seat.

“Judge Roy Moore is the real deal: He’s tough, tested, and has a spine of steel,” Mr. Norris, who previously endorsed Mr. Moore’s successful 2012 race for chief justice, said in a news release Monday, a local CBS affiliate reported.

“The Washington establishment knows they won’t be able to count on him, but Alabama voters can,” Mr. Norris said. “Judge Moore has never backed down from standing for what is right, and that’s exactly what he’ll do in the U.S Senate. That’s why the Washington establishment is spending millions trying to defeat Judge Moore.”

The “Walker, Texas Ranger” star said Mr. Moore “always” puts principles over politics, and said he will work to protect Americans’ First and Second Amendment rights, as well as “our constitutional rights to life.”

Mr. Moore returned the praise, saying, “Chuck Norris is exactly the kind of guy you want on your side,” CBS reported.

The former judge later told AL.com in an interview that he considers Mr. Norris “a very good friend, very good man, very good patriot.”

He said they both share a common bond because of their service as military police officers — he served in Vietnam and Mr. Norris served in Korea.

A new poll shows Mr. Moore leading the crowded Republican primary field in Alabama’s Senate race with 30 percent.

Eight other Republicans are running in the Aug. 15 primary, as well as eight Democrats.