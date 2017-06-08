New data on the ordered deportation of illegal immigrants from the United States shows the number of removal orders has risen nearly 28 percent during the first six months of the Trump administration.

The Executive Office of Immigration Review released statistics on Tuesday that show immigration judges issued 49,983 removal orders for people in the country illegally between Feb. 1 and July 31 of this year. During the same period in 2016, the number of removal orders issued was 39,113.

The number of orders of removal does not equate to actual deportations as federal authorities sometimes have to track down illegal immigrants after the orders are issued.

Deportations had lagged under the Obama administration, with the time it took for an immigration judge to issue a removal order averaging nearly a year.

In a statement on the removal figures, the Executive Office of Immigration Review highlighted the Trump administration’s focus on hiring more immigration judges to help deal with the backlog of pending cases. The Justice Department has hired 54 additional immigration judges to oversee removal cases and plans to bring on additional staff.