President Trump tweeted Tuesday he intends to hold a briefing on the opioid crisis later Tuesday afternoon.

“I will be holding a major briefing on the Opioid crisis, a major problem for our country, today at 3:00 P.M. in Bedminster, N.J.,” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump assigned Gov. Chris Christie, New Jersey Republican, to lead the panel on opioid addiction to make recommendations on how to combat the growing crisis.

Mr. Christie was on CNN over the weekend and said that the panel has received a good response from the White House so far.

“I’m confident that the president will accept the recommendations of this commission,” Mr. Christie said Sunday on CNN.