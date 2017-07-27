Gov. John Kasich of Ohio leads President Donald Trump in a new poll among likely GOP primary votes in New Hampshire, which is home to the first in the nation primary.

The survey from the American Research Group Inc. shows Mr. Kasich outperforming Mr. Trump by a 52 percent to 40 percent margin among likely Republican primary voters.

He leads 51 percent to 42 percent among registered Republicans and 54 percent to 37 percent among independents.

Mr. Trump easily won the crowded New Hampshire primary in the 2016 GOP nomination race, helping him rebound from a second-place finish in the Iowa caucuses to Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and putting him on a path to victory.

Mr. Kasich, meanwhile, went all-in in New Hampshire and finished a distant second, helping to keep his cash-strapped campaign afloat.

After he dropped out of the race, Mr. Kasich made it clear he was no fan of Mr. Trump by writing in Arizona Sen. John McCain for president.

Mr. Kasich has since said he is rooting for Mr. Trump to do well as president, but has refused to close the door on running against him for the GOP nomination in 2020.

The poll showed that Mr. Kasich also would defeat Vice President Mike Pence in New Hampshire by a 41 percent to 27 percent margin.