Speaking at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel discussed his options if he can’t find another NFL job, including a potential coaching career.

“I’d do something involved with sports. I can’t get away from it,” Manziel said. “I’ve had to ask myself that a little bit as of late over the past year, but at the same time I’d want to be involved in sports in some way, whether it’s coaching, whether it’s doing something like that. So I think that’d be my route.”

When asked what level he’d like to coach at, the 24-year-old responded: “Probably college.”

Manziel hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2015, making more headlines for his off-field antics than his exploits on the gridiron during his brief professional career.

However, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner expressed regret for his past mistakes, as well as a desire to get back into football, one way or another.

“I have to live with what happened, and accept the responsibility of everything that’s gone on in the past, and be able to put it behind me,” Manziel said. “At the same time, dwelling on it is not really going to help me get back to where I want to be. … I don’t want to be out of football too long without playing, it’s not fun to kind of sit around on a Saturday and a Sunday, as you’ve been playing those days for the past six years of your life.”

Manziel said that a career in the Canadian Football League is “definitely something I’ve looked into,” but that he is still holding out hope that an NFL team will express interest.