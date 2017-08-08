By - Associated Press - Tuesday, August 8, 2017

LEESPORT, Pa. (AP) - A judge has freed a mother from Honduras and her three-year-old son after they spent nearly two years in a center in Pennsylvania used by the federal government to house asylum-seeking immigrants.

NewsWorks reports (http://bit.ly/2wrIOJa ) a York County immigration judge ordered the immediate release of Wendy Osorio Martinez and her son, Diego Rivera Osorio, after a hearing Monday.

They were one of four families held at the Berks Family Residential Center. Their detentions have sparked protests, a hunger strike and letters from politicians seeking their release.

The judge took into consideration two recent federal court opinions that children apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border have due-process rights.

Osorio Martinez’s lawyer says her client was released because she’s the child’s only caretaker.

They plan to relocate to Houston to live with family.

