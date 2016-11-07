The Justice Department has reversed course to support Ohio’s rules for purging its voter rolls, backing the state’s disputed practices in a high-profile voting case set to be heard by the Supreme Court.

In a brief filed Monday, Justice Department lawyers said that since Trump administration took over, they have re-evaluated the case and believe the National Voter Registration Act does not prohibit rules like those used in Ohio to remove thousands of inactive voters from the state’s voting rolls.

Ohio has been sending notices to voters who didn’t cast ballots during a two-year period to inquire whether they had moved, died or otherwise become ineligible to vote. If those registered voters did not respond to the notices or failed to cast a ballot over the next four years, they could be removed from the state’s voter rolls.

Voting-rights advocates challenged the provisions, arguing that by culling the lists the state ends up stripping out legal but infrequent voters who have every right to cast ballots.

Under President Barack Obama, the the Justice Department opposed the state’s rules.

When the case went before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the DOJ argued that before a state can start the confirmation process to remove a voter that “it must have reliable evidence that the voter has moved.” Declining to vote did not provide such evidence, the DOJ had argued.

The appeals court ruled that Ohio’s process is too strict and found that the notification Ohio sends out to those it wants to remove from its books isn’t compliant with federal law.

Now as the DOJ changes its position in the case, lawyers wrote that “Ohio and several other States have long used a registrant’s failure to vote for a specified period of years as grounds for sending an address verification notice” and that the practices does not violate the National Voter Registration Act.

“The NVRA eliminated the practice of removing nonvoters without notice and required States to use more protective notice procedures.” DOJ attorneys wrote in an amicus brief submitted to the Supreme Court. “But the legislative history indicates that Congress did not require States to abandon entirely the widespread practice of treating nonvoting as an indication that a registrant may have become ineligible.”

Voting rights groups say the about-face from the Justice Department opens the door for problematic purge programs in other states.

“The law hasn’t changed since the Department accurately told the Court that Ohio’s voter purge was unlawful. The facts haven’t changed. Only the leadership of the Department has changed,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “The Justice Department’s latest action opens the door for wide-scale unlawful purging of the voter registration rolls across our country.”

The Justice Department’s reversal comes as the Trump administration has focused on voter integrity initiatives.

President Trump established a voter integrity commission to investigate voter fraud and barriers to voting that may have affected last year’s election. The commission has been controversial, with Democrats saying there is no widespread evidence of fraud and that the investigation is a waste of time.

The commission has run into problems getting access to voter registration data. A number of states have balked at sharing their voter data with the commission — even though many of them make the same information available for purchase by campaigns, political parties, researchers or even the general public.