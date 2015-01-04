The sprawling southern California mansion featured as the Clampett family’s home on the 1960s sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies” is up for sale and is currently the most expensive property available in the country.

The estate of recently deceased media tycoon A. Jerrold “Jerry” Perenchio placed his former Bel Air residence on the market Monday at a price of $350 million, presenting prospective homeowners with a chance of acquiring a costly piece of Hollywood history.

Known as Chartwell, the 25,000-square-feet home was built in the 1930s by architect Sumner Spaulding and sits atop 10.3 acres of land replete with a guesthouse, pool, manicured gardens, a tennis court and covered parking for 40 cars, among other amenities, brokers said Monday.

The home was purchased by hotelier Arnold Kirkeby the following decade and was eventually sold by his estate to Perenchio in 1986 at a price of $13.5 million. It was rented to film crews in the interim and was famously used for exterior shots of the mansion occupied by the fictitious rags-to-riches Clampett family on “The Beverley Hillbillies” for nine seasons beginning in 1962.

Perenchio subsequently authorized substantial upgrades and addition to the house, and in 2016 he purchased an adjacent parcel previously owned by former President Ronald Reagan and incorporated it into the property now up for sale.

At $350 million, Chartwell’s asking price is $100 million more than the last house to hold the record for the country’s most expensive listing, Forbes reported Monday.

Perenchio, a billionaire and the former CEO of Univision, died of lung cancer in May.