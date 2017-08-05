U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Tuesday the continued leaks are “incredibly dangerous” and put American lives in danger.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but I will tell you it’s incredibly dangerous. You’re not just getting a scoop on something, you’re playing with people’s lives, and this has got to stop wherever the leaks are coming from,” Ms. Haley said on Fox News.

“If you’re think you’re getting power or fame from it, all you’re doing is putting Americans in danger,” she added.

On North Korea’s nuclear capability, Ms. Haley said President Trump is ready to do “whatever it takes” to defend the American people and that “all options are on the tale.”

“I know the president is prepared to defend the American people,” Ms. Haley said on NBC News. “I know the president is prepared to do whatever it takes, and so now all the balls lie in [North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s] corner in North Korea,” she said. “[Mr. Trump] … has said all options are on the table, and we will do whatever it takes to counter North Korea.”

Mr. Trump reiterated that sentiment in a tweet Tuesday morning and praised members of the United Nations for coming together on a sanctions measure on North Korea.

“After many years of failure,countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive!” he tweeted.

The sanctions aim to prevent North Korea from making money on exports like coal and put pressure on their finances.