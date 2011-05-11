Drug overdose deaths spiked in the first nine months of 2016, according to government data that suggests the opioid crisis is still killing an alarming number of Americans despite nationwide efforts to get a handle on the epidemic.

The National Center for Health Statistics said the share of overdose deaths stood at an unprecedented 19.9 per 100,000 people in the third quarter of last year, up from 16.7 in the same quarter of 2015.

The rate of overdose deaths hovered around 19 per 100,000 during the first six months of 2016, compared to just over 16 per 100,000 during the same period in 2015.

The prescription drug and heroin epidemic accounted for more than 30,000 of the roughly 52,000 drug-overdose deaths in 2015.

Though the data trickles in slowly and tends to lag by about a year, the alarming increase in the rate of overdoses suggests the final tally for 2016 will be even worse.

The figures released Tuesday by the statistics center — a branch of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — are considered provisional and could change slightly.

Officials at every level of government have been trying to catch up with the opioid problem by increasing access to treatment and overdose-reversing drugs like naloxone, while encouraging doctors to find other ways to treat pain, since many opioid addicts start out on prescription drugs before turning to illicit sources.

But even as doctors prescribe fewer pain pills, the number of heroin-related deaths is rising, as powerful synthetics such as fentanyl seep into the heroin supply and claim the lives of people who are already hooked.

President Trump is meeting with his health secretary, Tom Price, on Tuesday to discuss the problem. The president characterized it as a “major briefing.”

Mr. Trump highlighted the problem on the campaign trail, saying his proposed border wall with Mexico would blunt the flow of illicit drugs into the U.S.

He faced criticism earlier this year, however, for endorsing sweeping cuts to Medicaid coverage for the poor as part of GOP plans to repeal Obamacare. Republicans in certain states balked, saying the insurance program offered a critical lifeline to opioid-addiction treatment.

Last month, the White House’s commission on combating opioid abuse said Mr. Trump should declare the problem to be a national emergency, saying “America is enduring a death toll equal to September 11th every three weeks.”

The opioid commission’s report doesn’t mention the border wall but does call for stringent measures to detect fentanyl in packages that flow through the U.S. Postal Service from foreign sources, particularly China.

It also calls for expanded treatment options and access to naloxone and improvements in how doctors treat pain and share information on patients and prescribing practices.

Earlier this year, the administration doled out federal grants to help states address the epidemic, after Congress in late 2016 approved $500 million each for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 to fight opioid addiction as part of a bipartisan medical-innovation bill known as 21st Century Cures. President Obama signed it into law.