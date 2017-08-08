President Trump retweeted a story Tuesday that UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said contained “classified information.”

When asked about the report from Fox News that U.S. spy satellites captured North Korea moving anti-ship cruise missiles to patrol boats, Ms. Haley said she couldn’t comment.

“I can’t talk about anything that’s classified. And if that’s in the newspaper that’s a shame. I have no reason to comment on it,” she said on Fox News.



The story was not in a newspaper, but rather was a report on Fox News’ website.

But earlier this morning, Mr. Trump retweeted the article from the “Fox & Friends” twitter feed. He did not add any addition comments to the retweet.

The story from Fox News reports that despite U.S. efforts to halt North Korean missile tests the country deployed more missiles in the past few days, showing the country has no intention of stopping it’s nuclear testing.