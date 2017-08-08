WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) - The Rev. Al Sharpton has made a personal appeal to faith leaders outside Baltimore to attend a planned march in Washington, D.C.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that Sharpton made his case to about 60 faith leaders in Woodlawn, Maryland, regarding the One Thousand Ministers March for Justice. The event on Aug. 28 is planned for the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech.

The march will focus on voting rights, access to health care, criminal justice reform and economic justice. Sharpton said Baltimore is at the center of what the march is about.

He cited broad police reforms in Baltimore that were mandated by the Justice Department under the Obama Administration. But he said the Trump Administration has begun to question those reforms.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com