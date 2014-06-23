South Carolina this week filed a lawsuit against the Energy Department, seeking a whopping $100 million in reimbursements after the federal government failed to deliver on a promise to remove 1 ton of weapons-grade plutonium from the state.

The state attorney general’s office announced the case in a press release Tuesday morning, charging that both the Obama and Trump administrations have brushed aside obligations to dispose of the material from the Savannah River Site, a facility run by the Energy Department that contains several nuclear reactors.

The federal government, the state said, is bound by law to remove the material, and made an agreement beginning Jan. 1, 2016, to pay the state $1 million each day that the plutonium remains at Savannah River. The agreement is in effect for the first 100 days of each year, the state said.

The federal government cannot “renege on its obligations” and “leave South Carolina as the permanent dumping ground for weapons-grade plutonium,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in the complaint.

Mr. Wilson added that the lawsuit filed Monday seeks only the money owed for this year, and the state will ultimately also try to recoup funds owed for 2016.