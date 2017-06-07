Film director Spike Lee announced on Twitter Tuesday that a rally in support of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be taking place at NFL headquarters in New York City on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Lee, known for movies such as “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X,” clarified in a later tweet he will not be hosting the rally, but was rather expressing his support for Kaepernick.

I Did Not Organize And Set Up This Protest. However I Still Support My Brother And His Stance On The Injustices In The USA — Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) August 8, 2017

Kaepernick, who garnered widespread attention and scrutiny for his national anthem protests last season, remains without a team after the 29-year-old opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March.

Members of the media, as well as players such as Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, have accused NFL teams of “blackballing” Kaepernick because of his polarizing political views.

“My original position was I thought that the situation last year with him taking a knee didn’t have anything to do with it,” Baldwin told reporters Saturday. “After viewing what’s going on, I’ve got to take that back. I definitely think that the league, the owners are trying to send a message of, ‘Stay in between the lines.’”