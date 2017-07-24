Fewer people believe all or most of what they hear from the Trump administration than trust “nothing at all” uttered by the White House, pollsters said.

Only 24 percent of respondent said they trust “almost all” or “most” of the official communications sent by the White House since President Trump took office, according to a poll conducted for CNN last week by independent research company SSRS.

Thirty percent of respondents told pollsters they believe “nothing at all” said by the White House, and another 43 percent said they only trust “some of it,” the results revealed.

Among the president’s own Republican Party, only half of respondent said they trust almost all or most of what the White House says, according to pollsters. Forty percent of Democrats said they trust only some of the administration’s communications, and 53 percent said they don’t believe a word of it, the data concluded.

It’s not just the White House as a whole being met with skepticism, however. When asked by pollsters if they’d describe Mr. Trump as honest and trustworthy, only 36 percent of respondents answered “yes.” More than half — 60 percent — said neither adjective applies to Mr. Trump.

Only 6 percent of Democratic-leaning respondents described Mr. Trump as honest and trustworthy, pollsters said. Seventy-two percent of Republican-leaning respondents answered the same, according to the data.

The results stem from telephone interviews with 1,018 respondents conducted last week for CNN and were published as the president marked his 200th day in office Monday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.