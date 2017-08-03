President Trump has reportedly offered messages of “appreciation and greetings” to Special Counsel Robert Mueller through his lawyer, despite publicly fuming about the ongoing probe of Russian interference in the presidential election.

USA Today reported the communication Tuesday, citing Trump’s chief counsel John Dowd.

Mr. Dowd told the paper that Mr. Trump had asked him to share with the special counsel that “he appreciates what Bob Mueller is doing.”

The paper reported that “the president has sent messages back and forth” but that Mr. Dowd had said all contacts with the special counsel’s team have been proper.

A spokesman for the special counsel had no immediate comment on the report.

The report comes after news broke last week that Mr. Mueller had impaneled a grand jury to issue subpoenas and compel witness testimony as he probes Russian interference in the presidential election and any potential coordination with member of the Trump campaign. The probe includes looking into a June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly referred to the Russia investigation as a “witch hunt.” In response to last week’s reports about the grand jury, Mr. Trump told a crowd in West Virginia that the entire Russia narrative was a “hoax” by Democrats trying to reverse their unexpected losses in November.