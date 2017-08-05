Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones certainly enjoyed his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend, throwing a celebratory party that included around a thousand guests and a musical performance by pop star Justin Timberlake.

According to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan, Jones spent more than a pretty penny on the festivities, which were held at Glenmoor Country Club in Canton, Ohio.

Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News was on hand at Jones’s party to document the event. According to George, it wan’t just former and current Cowboys who made the guest list.

Jerry Jones has big names here tonight. Entire Cowboys roster & coaches. Aikman, Staubach, Jimmy Johnson, NFL commissioner, Chris Christie. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) August 5, 2017

A video tribute to Jones also featured more than a few high-profile names, including two former presidents.

Cowboys produced tribute video for Jerry Jones, poking fun at Jerry-isms, at his Hall of Fame party. 2 ex presidents, Dak & Romo appeared: pic.twitter.com/OBc5tPWV5M

Former Redskins running back Alfred Morris seemed to enjoy the party, posting a video on Twitter of Timberlake’s pricey performance.

The $4 million dollar man but only for an hour though lol pic.twitter.com/TybClrQ5t7 — Alfred Morris (@FredoSauce) August 5, 2017

Not only did Timberlake grab the attention of guests, but so did the party’s customized napkins and popcorn boxes.

At Jerry’s Hall of Fame party. This napkin says it all. I’ve heard more Jerry-ism’s than anyone. I love ‘em. Cheers to the man! pic.twitter.com/rVWh9GGxF5 — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) August 5, 2017

This is the popcorn box at Jerry Jones party. @NBCDFWSportspic.twitter.com/0cqgN2t9Wh

Apologies to the Redskins team president who coined the term back in 2014, but it looks like it’s the Cowboys owner this year who is “winning off the field.”