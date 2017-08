FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Three Football Championship Subdivision teams in the Dakotas are ranked high in both preseason polls.

Perennial FCS power North Dakota State is No. 2 in both the coaches poll and the media poll.

South Dakota State is No. 6 in the coaches poll and No. 4 in the media poll.

The University of North Dakota is 10th in the coaches poll and eighth in the media poll.

Defending FCS champion James Madison tops both polls.