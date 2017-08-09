Rep. Al Green said Wednesday that he considers President Trump’s threats of nuclear war against North Korea to be part of the president’s “bully tactics.”

“This is about more than the United States of America and it’s about more than the president, who has been a bully all his life, who has succeeded because he has been able to bully others,” the Texas Democrat said. “But bully tactics don’t work in geopolitical affairs.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump said the U.S. would respond to any provocation by North Korea with “fire and fury,” to which the country said they would retaliate against any such action.

Mr. Green said that North Korea has every reason to take the threat seriously, even if Mr. Trump doesn’t intend to take action.

“They have every reason to believe the president is serious, and if they believe the president is serious how will they react?” he said, adding that the world’s safety is at risk.

“So Mr. President, it’s time to become presidential,” Mr. Green said. “It’s time to talk about how war can be avoided. A superpower can police the world — we can and we have policed the world — the question a superpower has to answer is, can we bring peace to the world?”