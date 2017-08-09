A pro-GOP group has launched $2.5 million in ads to pressure lawmakers into supporting tax reform.

The ad, part of a push from America Action Network, is part of the group’s push to advocate for issues important to middle-class families. The spot features a metal worker who was laid off from his job over an “outdated and uncompetitive tax code,” according to the press release.

“We are committed to standing up for Americans who have been left behind by our broken tax code, and sharing real stories to raise awareness on how jobs have fled to countries like China. It’s time for Congress to act and defend hard-working Americans and their families across the country,” America Action Network Executive Director Corry Bliss said in a statement.

The ad is set to run in 24 congressional districts across the country, including in House Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s district in Wisconsin, and House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady’s Texas district.

This is in conjunction with a $1 million radio campaign from the group in 34 districts across the country that also aims to build support for tax reform.

House Republicans are expected to take up tax reform as their next big legislative item after the August recess.