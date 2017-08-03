Sen. Ben Cardin said Wednesday that President Trump sent “the wrong message” in his comments about North Korea.

“I think it was just the wrong message and elevated the situation rather than showing the international community that there is hope for a diplomatic solution,” Mr. Cardin, Maryland Democrat, said on MSNBC.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday that the United States would respond with “fire and fury” if provoked by North Korea. The nation responded with an equally strong worded statement saying they would turn the U.S. into “the theater of nuclear war” if they feel attacked.

“I think the international community is looking to the U.S. for leadership to avoid a military confrontation with North Korea that could well involve nuclear weapons,” Mr. Cardin said.