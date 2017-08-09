DENVER (AP) - Charges against five people who protested the Senate health care bill and then refused to leave U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner’s Denver office have been dropped.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2vPatXh ) Gardner asked the city attorney to have the charges dropped. Denver County Court Judge Adam Espinosa dismissed the charges on Tuesday.

The five people were a part of a group of protesters that gathered on July 6 outside Gardner’s office. They were invited into Gardner’s office for a call with the senator, but refused to leave when the call finished. They were then arrested for trespassing.

Gardner, a Republican, did not appear in court. Three Democrat senators gathered outside the courtroom on Tuesday with people who protested for charges to be dropped.

