Dale Earnhardt Jr. said Tuesday’s visit to Redskins training camp was a “dream come true,” as the famed NASCAR driver got to spend some time with his favorite football team.

One problem: Earnhardt was so excited to meet up with Kirk Cousins, Josh Norman and others, he left his truck running all day at the airport.

I was so geeked out about going to @Redskins training camp today, I left my truck running all day at the airport. No bs. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 8, 2017

Earnhardt, a two-time Daytona 500 winner who will be retiring at the end of the NASCAR season, said he left his Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck on idle at the airport for about eight hours.

So if you are wondering a Chevy Colorado at idle for 8 hours only burns just over a quarter tank of gas. 👍🏼 https://t.co/8uDgSjRmZ6 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 8, 2017

Despite the mistake, Earnhardt had a fun day with the Redskins, taking several Washington players for a drive at Richmond Raceway before facing off against Norman in a one-on-one passing drill after practice.