A close aide to President Trump blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday for saying the president doesn’t understand how Congress works.

White House social media director Dan Scavino said Mr. McConnell is responsible for the slow pace of Congress.

“More excuses. @SenateMajLdr must have needed another 4 years - in addition to the 7 years — to repeal and replace Obamacare…..” Mr. Scavino tweeted.

He added the tagline, “#DrainTheSwamp! ASAP!!”

Mr. McConnell told a Rotary Club in Kentucky on Monday that Mr. Trump has been frustrated with the pace of work in Congress because the president “has not been in this line of work before.” He said the president had “excessive expectations” for lawmakers.

The Senate GOP failed last month to approve a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, a key campaign promise of the president. Congressional Republicans have been trying to repeal the legislation for seven years. But now that a Republican is in the White House, they haven’t been able to get a bill to Mr. Trump’s desk.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, a prominent ally of the president, also went after Mr. McConnell for criticizing Mr. Trump.

“@SenateMajLdr No Senator, YOU are a WEAK, SPINELESS leader who does not keep his word and you need to Retire!” Mr. Hannity tweeted.