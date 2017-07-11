President Trump has endorsed Luther Strange in the special election race in Alabama to fill the seat that Sen. Jeff Sessions vacated to become attorney general — putting him on the opposite side of some of the most popular talking heads in the conservative movement.

“Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!” Mr. Trump tweeted Tuesday night.

Mr. Strange, who was appointed to the seat when Mr. Sessions moved into the Trump White House, has vowed to stand with the president if elected.

The nine-candidate GOP field also features former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and Rep. Mo Brooks, who has endorsements from conservative commentators Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Laura Ingraham and Ann Coulter.

The primary election is penciled in for Aug. 15. That will be followed by a runoff race if no candidate collects more than 50 percent of the vote.