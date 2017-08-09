PITTSBURGH (AP) - A high school principal on unpaid leave while the Pennsylvania Department of Education reviews his fitness of character has now resigned as coach of the football team.

Kevin Murray’s attorney announced Wednesday on Facebook that Murray was concerned the other controversies would divert attention from the Woodland Hills football team. The school has produced NFL stars like Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. earlier this year declined to file criminal charges against Murray, who was recorded threatening to punch a 14-year-old student. But Zappala called the threats “inappropriate” in a letter to the district’s superintendent.

Murray needs state certification to remain employed as principal.

It’s not clear who will coach the team.