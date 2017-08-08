A decision on whether Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be suspended will not be coming Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Today is not the day for the NFL’s decision and announcement on any potential Ezekiel Elliott discipline. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2017

Schefter tweeted the update after Fox Sports’ Cris Carter said Monday he would be shocked if Elliott was not suspended in the next 48 hours. Elliott is being investigated after his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence last year.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said he does not expect Elliott to be suspended.

But in July, Schefter reported there was a “growing sense” that Elliott could face a suspension.