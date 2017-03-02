Twitter gained a new member Tuesday night in the form of Scot McCloughan, the former Redskins general manager who was fired by the team in March.
In his first ever tweet, McCloughan spoke positively of his former employers, saying he missed working in Washington.
Redskins fans quickly began sending McCloughan questions about Washington’s roster, and the 46-year old answered many of them.
In fact, McCloughan, who now runs a scouting service, didn’t rule out a return to the Washington front office if the opportunity presented itself.
In his brief tenure as Redskins GM, McCloughan helped build a team that finished with a winning record in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1997-98 season.