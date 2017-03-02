Twitter gained a new member Tuesday night in the form of Scot McCloughan, the former Redskins general manager who was fired by the team in March.

In his first ever tweet, McCloughan spoke positively of his former employers, saying he missed working in Washington.

I miss Redskins nation…the fans, coaches, players, trainers and the owner. Stay positive, they will compete. — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 9, 2017

Redskins fans quickly began sending McCloughan questions about Washington’s roster, and the 46-year old answered many of them.

Yes — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 9, 2017

He can be a starter down the line sooner than later — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 9, 2017

Sherff, crowder, kyshoen jarrett and Matt jones is going to be a stud. Ryan anderson this year — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 9, 2017

Spencer Long

— Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 9, 2017

In fact, McCloughan, who now runs a scouting service, didn’t rule out a return to the Washington front office if the opportunity presented itself.

Yes if the situation was right

— Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 9, 2017

In his brief tenure as Redskins GM, McCloughan helped build a team that finished with a winning record in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1997-98 season.