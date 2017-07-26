Denver Broncos general manager John Elway lashed out Wednesday at a report that said his team was interested in trading for Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback A.J. McCarron.

Denver radio station 104.3 The Fan tweeted Wednesday morning that the Broncos were “aggressively pursuing” a trade for McCarron.

Elway fired back, calling the report “irresponsible, fake news.”

Rumor of us being interested in anyone other than the QBs we have is another example of irresponsible, fake news!! — John Elway (@johnelway) August 9, 2017

The Broncos’ Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch are in the middle of a quarterback battle. Denver pursued Tony Romo before his retirement.

Elway has been a big donor to the Republican party and supported President Trump, attending his inauguration and writing a letter supporting Neil Gorsuch’s nomination for the Supreme Court.